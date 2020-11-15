Moving up

U.S. Bank, Minneapolis, named Elcio Barcelos as vice president and chief human resources officer. He has served as vice president and chief people and places officer for Fannie Mae since 2018. Also promoted Greg Cunningham, chief diversity officer, to vice president. Cunningham joined the company in 2015 and previously worked as a community relations and marketing manager for Target. Also promoted Dominic Venturo to vice president and chief digital officer. He has more than 30 years of banking experience including leading innovation and product management for the bank.

The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation, St. Paul, named Cheniqua Johnson and Gina Suarez Reyes as relationship managers on the Community Impact team. Johnson has a background in community engagement and public service and Suarez Reyes is a senior Page Education Foundation scholar at the University of Minnesota and has worked as a counselor at the YWCA in Minneapolis.

On the board

The Society for College and University Planning, Ann Arbor, Mich., named as board chair Lynn Akey, vice president for Student Success, Analytics and Integrated Planning at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

honors

Cunningham

The Minnesota Nursery and Landscape Association, Roseville, named Thom Petersen, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, as the 2020 Green Industry Advocate of the Year for his dedicated service on behalf of Minnesota's agriculture community.