Moving up

American Solutions for Business, Glenwood, Minn., promoted Amy Spychalla, executive director of strategic operations support, to vice president. She has been with the company since 2003. Also promoted Miriah Cassidy, executive director of sales support, to vice president. She has been with the company since 2008.

On the move

Spencer Fane, Minneapolis, named James Lodoen as a partner. He has an extensive background as a bankruptcy attorney.

On the board

The Plastics Pipe Institute, Inc. Irving, Texas, named Kate Olinger of Uponor North America in Apple Valley as division chairwoman of its Building and Construction Division. She will also serve on the board of directors. Also named Christian Herrild of Teel Plastics of Baraboo, Wis., as vice chairman for the same division.

Herrild

Honors

The American Public Power Association awarded Stuart Smith, retired superintendent of Spring Valley Public Utilities, Spring Valley, Minn., its Larry Hobart Seven Hats Award. He was recognized for his managerial skills and career of service to the small utility company, and for his work on the Southern Minnesota Municipal Power Agency board.



