Moving up

Doran Cos., Bloomington, promoted Traci Tomas to chief operating officer. Tomas has more than 20 years of real estate experience. Before joining Doran in 2019, she led operations for Continental Property Group.

IPS, Roseville, promoted Eric Hanson to chief operating officer. He has been with the company since 2015 and was project management director. Also named Andy Stahlman director of sales. He has been a sales executive with IPS since 2016.

On the move

Cemstone, Mendota Heights, named Mitchell Voehl as senior account representative. He has worked in the construction business for more than 30 years.

American Engineering Testing, St. Paul, named Kate Marcotte as chief financial officer. She served in the same capacity at Continuum Construction,

Marcotte

On the board

The Minneapolis Foundation named to its trustee board: Julie Baker who serves on the Greater Twin Cities United Way’s board of directors, Mary Grove, of Silicon North Stars, Sara Lueben of NorthPoint Health & Wellness Center, Becky O’Grady a retired executive of General Mills and Sharon Pierce, of Minneapolis Community and Technical College.



