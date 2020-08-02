Moving up

Nemer Fieger, St. Louis Park, promoted Chad Olson to president. Olson was senior vice president of marketing and has been with the company since 1994.

On the move

Ryan Cos., Minneapolis, named Maureen Michalski as vice president of development. She will lead the Ford Site Redevelopment in St. Paul and was vice president of development for Schafer Richardson. Also named to its board: Noah Levy, a retired commercial real estate professional of Prudential Financial where he served 28 years in the company’s commercial real estate investment division.

Tamarack, Minneapolis, named Scott Nelson as chief digital officer. He has more than 30 years of experience in the technology business industry. He was chief product officer and vice president of product at Digi.

North Memorial Health, Robbinsdale, named Daniel Fromm as chief financial officer. He was chief executive of the Fromm Group and has held senior finance roles at Fairview Health Services and Children’s Hospital Minnesota.

Honors

The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities, St. Paul, awarded its Excellence in University Service Award to Marcia Anderson, student-directed learning director at Metropolitan State University for her vast leadership skills, advocacy work and more.



