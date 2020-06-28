Moving up

The Minnesota Association of School Administrators, St. Paul, named Deb Henton as executive director. She was superintendent of the North Branch Area Public Schools.

TCI Business Capital, Edina, named Michael Holland as senior vice president, business development. Holland was a senior consultant for Pivotal Advisors.

On the move

Margaret A. Cargill Philanthropies, Eden Prairie, named Alicia Fitzpatrick as program director for animal welfare and quality of life. She was deputy director of programs for the International Rescue Committee in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

On the board

Holland

Abbott Northwestern Hospital Foundation, Minneapolis, named to its board: Conley Brooks of Sawmill Private Management, Berit Kyllo Francis, a community volunteer, Todd Lifson of Lurie and Jesse Overton of SkyTech Co. and SkyLearn.

honors

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul, named three Civil Servants of the Year for 2019. Paul Johnson, Minneapolis, received the Excellence Beyond Expectations award, Paul Machajewski, Winona, Minn., received the Customer Service award and Tom Novak of Pine Springs, Minn., was awarded the Leadership award.



