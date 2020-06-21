Moving up

HGA, Minneapolis, promoted Jennifer Haferbecker to chief marketing officer. Haferbecker has an extensive background in marketing and has served as director of marketing since 2016.

On the move

United Properties, Minneapolis, named Renee Kirscht Rascher as senior vice president of development operations. She was a principal and senior project manager at NTH Inc. where she worked for more than 20 years.

Dakota Supply Group (DSG), Plymouth, named Mike Stordahl as corporate segment manager. He has more than 30 years of experience working in the waterworks field and was employed by the Hayes Pipe and Supply in Nashville.

On the board

Rascher

Drake Bank, St. Paul named to its board: Nichol Beckstrand, an independent financial technology and housing consultant, as co-chair. Also named Jamie Nabozny as director of consumer financial services and civic banking. His experience includes working for Sunrise Banks and Wells Fargo.

honors

The Hennepin County Bar Association (HCBA) awarded attorney Evan Berquist, of Cozen O'Connor, one of its 2020 Excellence Awards for his pro bono service.