Moving up

First Resource Bank, Minneapolis, promoted Heather Unger to assistant vice president finance. She has nearly 20 years of banking experience and has been with the company for six years.

Sunbelt Business Advisors, Minneapolis, named Tom Stadler as director of finance. He has been with Sunbelt since 2014 and served at Corporate Technologies and the Minneapolis Glass Company.

Norton Rose Fulbright, Minneapolis, named Tim Kenny as global head of intellectual property. He has been a partner with the firm for 16 years.

On the move

Old National Bank, St. Louis Park, named Chady AlAhmar as chief executive of wealth management. He was senior executive of wealth management at U.S. Bank.

On the board

The Economic Club of Minnesota, named to its board: Kate Kelly, regional president for PNC Minnesota. She served as founder, president and chief executive of Minnesota Bank and Trust.

Honors

The Minnesota Administrators for Special Education, St. Paul, named Shannon Erickson, director of the Fergus Falls Area Special Education Cooperative as Special Education Administrator of the Year.