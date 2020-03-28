Moving up

Minnesota Zoo, Apple Valley, named Amy Ritter Cowen chief strategy and engagement officer. She has worked in the nonprofit marketing and strategic planning field for more than 20 years and was a senior consultant for Public Communications in Chicago.

MRA-the Management Association, Plymouth, has promoted Valerie Grube to director of recruiting and retention services. She has been with the company since 2016 and was manager for recruiting and retention services.

On the move

Children's Minnesota has named Dave Lundahl as chief information officer. Lundahl has more than 25 years of experience in health care information technology and leadership and has served as CIO at Wellstar Health System and Presence Health.

Architecture Advantage, Duluth, named Mandi Tauferner as project manager for its St. Paul office. She was a principal and architect at Kodet Architectural Group for more than six years.

On the board

The Minneapolis Downtown Council named Sarah Strehl to its board. Strehl is chief human resources officer for ECMC Group.