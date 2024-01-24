By Megan Ryan, assistant business editor

Before I became an editor in the Star Tribune's business section, I had simply never really considered the term PFAS.

Pronounced Pee-Fass (what a hilarious phonetic rendering), these "forever chemicals" are a big deal in the business world as companies continue to reckon with higher, and more stringent, sustainability standards. In my former life as a sports reporter, I didn't even know these were a thing. (Don't come for me, environmentalists of the world.)

Luckily, we have incredible business journalists that have educated me on so many topics. And this latest dive into PFAS from business reporter Brooks Johnson, in collaboration with metro reporter Chloe Johnson, gives a thorough look at just what it will take to break us from our addiction to these "useful but damaging" chemicals that are in, well, seemingly everything.

3M, for example, sold nearly 25,000 different products containing PFAS in the past two years even though the chemicals will soon be essentially illegal in Minnesota. Reformulating those items isn't just a big R&D endeavor: it's also a costly one that could eat away at more than $1 billion in the company's annual sales.

