Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday.
All times are Eastern.
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases retail sales data for August, 8:30 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases business inventories for July, 10 a.m.
WASHINGTON — National Association of Home Builders releases housing market index for September, 10 a.m.
WASHINGTON — Treasury releases international money flows data for July, 4 p.m.
WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates, statement scheduled for 2 p.m.
