Business and economic events scheduled for Thursday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Labor department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — The Commerce Department releases of international trade data for February, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases factory orders for February, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.