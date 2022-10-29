INDIANAPOLIS — Brett Bushka threw for two touchdowns and ran for a third, Brody Reder added three rushing scores and Butler rolled to its fourth-straight win, routing Morehead State 56-20 on Saturday.

It was the 600th win in Butler history.

Joey Suchy, who picked up a career-high 99 yards, opened the scoring with a 21-yard run. Reder had touchdown runs of 10, 3 and 3 yards and Bushka, who scored on a 2-yard keeper, connected with Jared Suchevits for a 43-yard score as the Bulldogs led 42-7 at the half.

Butler (6-2, 4-1 Pioneer Football League) was successful in five trips to the red zone and is now 29 of 30 when inside the opponent's 20. Bushka, who leads the league by completing 67% of his passes, was 8 of 10 for 195 yards. Tyler Adams had three catches for 91 yards and a 36-yard score.

Grady Cramer and Carter Cravens combined to go 24 of 42 for 274 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Eagles (2-6, 1-4), who had their string of five-straight games with a blocked punt end.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25