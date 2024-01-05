LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — A bus rollover crash on an upstate New York highway Friday left one person dead and about a dozen passengers injured, according to police.

The bus with 23 people on board was traveling south from Montreal, Canada, when it crashed on the Adirondack Northway in the town of Lake George just before 1 p.m., according to New York State Police. A video aired by local news outlets showed a bus resting on its side on the shoulder of the roadway.

The bus was headed to New York City, about 180 miles (290 kilometers) south.

Police confirmed one death and said one passenger was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition. Another 12 passengers were taken to Glens Falls Hospital with minor injuries, Ray Agnew, the hospital's spokesperson said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said police and Department of Transportation workers performed rescue operations at the scene.

The southbound highway remained closed between exits 23 and 22 hours after the crash.

''I join the people of New York in praying for the well-being of all involved in this horrific incident and am deeply grateful for the heroic efforts of our first responders,'' Hochul said in a news release.

This story has been corrected to report that the bus rolled over in the town of Lake George, not Warrensburg, according to state police.