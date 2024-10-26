World

Bus in Mexico crashes after colliding with trailer that detached from truck killing 24

A bus tipped over in central Mexico after colliding with a trailer that detached from a truck transporting corn, killing 24 people and injuring five, Mexican authorities said Saturday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 26, 2024 at 6:43PM

MEXICO CITY — A bus tipped over in central Mexico after colliding with a trailer that detached from a truck transporting corn, killing 24 people and injuring five, Mexican authorities said Saturday.

The crash happened at midnight Friday when the bus was leaving Tepic in the western Mexico state of Nayarit bound for Ciudad Juarez in northern Mexico. The injured were being treated at a hospital in Zacatecas.

Juan Manríquez Moreno, coordinator of the National Guard in Zacatecas, said in a video statement shared on social media that the truck trailer detached on a highway. The passenger bus collided with the trailer and tipped over on its right side.

Rodrigo Reyes Mugüerza, secretary general of the government in Zacatecas, also shared a statement from the scene of the accident. ''We send our solidarity and condolences to all the families and people who have lost a loved one in this unfortunate accident,'' he said.

He added that the highway where the crash happened was closed as officials secured the area. Authorities said they will soon release the name of the injured for families to locate them.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
World

Gang coalition in Haiti spreads violence to Port-au-Prince neighborhood, setting fire to homes

A gang coalition on Saturday reinforced its attacks on one of the few communities in the Haitian capital not under the control of criminal groups, seeking to take it over.

World

Hundreds march to mark 35 years of Pride Johannesburg in South Africa

World

Supporters of far-right British figure rally as anti-racism demonstrators mount counter-protest