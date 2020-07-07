BEIJING — Authorities say 21 people were killed Tuesday when a bus ran through a roadside fence and plunged into a lake in a southwestern Chinese city.
Surveillance video posted by state broadcaster CCTV on its social media account show the bus suddenly race across six lanes of traffic and through the fence. The cause of the accident was unclear.
The Anshun city government in Guizhou province said in a statement that 15 people were rescued and sent to hospitals with injuries. The bus was hauled out of Hongshan Lake in a large rescue operation.
The passengers included high school students taking nationwide university entrance exams that began Tuesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Celebrities
Depp takes stand in libel trial, claims Amber Heard hit him
Johnny Depp gave evidence in a London court on Tuesday, denying claims that he hit ex-wife Amber Heard and accusing her of assaulting him and depicting him as a "monster."
World
New at Saudi hajj: Bottled holy water, sterilized pebbles
Saudi Arabia has issued guidelines for about 1,000 pilgrims who will be allowed to perform the hajj pilgrimage in Mecca later this month, an experience that will be unlike any before because of the coronavirus pandemic.
World
Russian space official charged with treason
An adviser to the director of Russia's state space corporation has been detained on treason charges, the nation's top security agency said Tuesday.
World
Global stocks slip as virus outbreaks dim hopes for rebound
World stock markets were mostly lower Tuesday as spreading coronavirus outbreaks dimmed hopes for a global recovery, despite an overnight rally in tech shares that pushed the Nasdaq to another record high.
World
Bus in China plunges into a lake, killing 21
Authorities say 21 people were killed Tuesday when a bus ran through a roadside fence and plunged into a lake in a southwestern Chinese city.