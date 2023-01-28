LIMA, Peru — A passenger bus fell into a ravine in northern Peru on Saturday leaving at least 25 people dead and others injured, authorities said.

The bus belonging Q'orianka Tours had left the capital of Lima for the Tumbes region near the Ecuador border on Peru's coastal desert.

The early morning accident left the bus on its side with bodies on the ground around it. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

Peru's prosecutor's office says reckless driving and speeding are the main causes of road accidents in Peru. Experts say that assistance is often slow to arrive to accident scenes and disorganized when it does, leading some of the injured to die before receiving help.