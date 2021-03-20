COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — A passenger bus plunged off a road in central Sri Lanka on Saturday, killing 14 people and injuring more than 30.
Police said the bus fell into a precipice near the town of Passara, about 240 kilometers (150 miles) east of Colombo, its stated destination.
Police spokesman Ajith Rohana an initial investigation showed the negligence of the driver caused the accident. He is among the dead.
Local media reported over 70 passengers were on the bus.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Strong quake shakes Japan; no immediate reports of damage
A strong earthquake struck Saturday off northern Japan, shaking buildings even in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of the northern coast. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
World
Turkey withdraws from European treaty protecting women
Turkey has withdrawn from a landmark European treaty protecting women from violence that it was the first to sign 10 years ago and that bears the name of its largest city.
World
Police: Pakistani journalist shot dead while getting haircut
Police were investigating the killing of a local journalist by an unknown gunman at a barber shop in Pakistan's southern Sindh province, officials said Saturday.
Business
Twitter to establish legal entity in Turkey, comply with law
Twitter has announced it will establish a legal entity in Turkey in order to continue operating in the country, which passed a controversial social media law last year.
World
India, US to expand military engagement, defense ties
Top defense officials from India and the United States pledged Saturday to expand their military engagement, underscoring the strengthening defense ties between two countries concerned over China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region.