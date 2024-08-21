Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in Iran, killing at least 28 people

Arbaeen — Arabic for the number 40 — marks the death of the Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Hussein, at the hands of the Muslim Umayyad forces in the Battle of Karbala, during the tumultuous first century of Islam's history. Hussein was seen by his followers as the rightful heir of the prophet's legacy. When he refused to pledge allegiance to the Umayyad caliphate, he was killed in the battle, cementing the schism between Sunni and Shiite Islam.