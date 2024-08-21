TEHRAN, Iran — Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, official says.
Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, official says
Bus carrying Shiite pilgrims from Pakistan to Iraq crashes in central Iran, killing at least 28 people, official says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 21, 2024 at 4:22AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily.