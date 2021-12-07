NAIROBI, Kenya — Burundi's government says 38 prisoners have been killed in a fire Tuesday morning in Gitega, the country's political capital.
Vice President Prosper Bazombanza announced the deaths. More than 60 other people have been injured and the death toll could rise.
The prison in Gitega is overcrowded with more than 1,500 inmates in cells designed to hold 400, according to local reports.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
Business
Asian shares advance as easing virus fears boost Wall St
Stocks advanced Wednesday in Asia after another broad rally on Wall Street as investors wagered that the new variant of the COVID-19 virus won't pose a big threat to the economy.
Biden, Putin meet in video call amid Ukraine crisis
Biden sought to put Moscow on notice that Russia will face economy-jarring sanctions if it invades neighboring Ukraine.
Business
Hong Kong loses shine amid tough coronavirus restrictions
The bustling, cosmopolitan business hub of Hong Kong may be losing its shine among foreign companies and expatriates with its stringent anti-pandemic rules requiring up to 21 days of quarantine for new arrivals.
Business
Japan economy contracts 3.6% in 3Q on weaker spending, trade
Japan's economy contracted at a 3.6% annual rate in July-September, according to a revised estimate released Wednesday.
World
New Zealand man pleads guilty to stabbing 4 in supermarket
A New Zealand man who couldn't afford to buy beer at a supermarket pleaded guilty Wednesday to stabbing and injuring four people at the store during a frenzied attack.