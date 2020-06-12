NAIROBI, Kenya — Burundi's constitutional court on Friday said the president-elect should be sworn in as soon as possible, ending uncertainty created by the death of President Pierre Nkurunziza this week.
Evariste Ndayishimiye won the May presidential election and faced an August swearing-in, but Nkurunziza's death on Monday from what the government called a heart attack left open the possibility that his ally and national assembly speaker Pascal Nyabenda might be named interim president per the constitution.
The council of ministers on Thursday decided to ask the constitutional court for guidance.
Senior adviser to Nkurunziza, Ambassador Willy Nyamitwe, announced the court's decision in a tweet.
