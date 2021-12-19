RICHMOND, Va. — Tyler Burton had 29 points and 10 rebounds as Richmond topped Old Dominion 67-61 on Sunday.

Grant Golden had 15 points for the Spiders (8-4), who have won five in a row. Nathan Cayo added 11 points. Burton made 10 of 12 free throws.

Austin Trice scored a season-high 20 points for the Monarchs (5-7). C.J. Keyser added 13 points.

