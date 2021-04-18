More from Star Tribune
Politics
Minnesota health officials: Watch out for illegal high-dose cannabis products
Such products "may lead to adverse health effects, such as becoming unresponsive, seizures or psychotic episodes," the state Health Department said.
Local
Burnsville police shoot armed carjacking suspect
Police in Burnsville shot an armed carjacking suspect after he fled from the moving vehicle and appeared to try to carjack a second vehicle on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville on Sunday afternoon.
Minneapolis
Woman shot to death in Linden Hills apartment, suspect believed to be live-in partner on the run
The shooting occurred Sunday night in the Linden Hills neighborhood and is believed to be a domestic incident.
Outdoors
More than two dozen rescued from ice floe on Upper Red Lake
Strong winds broke off the sheet of ice from the lake's northeast shoreline, officials said.
Local
Judges approve nine Feeding Our Future defendants' requests to travel
The travel requests cite family, religious or business needs and so far, it appears that none have fled the country before facing sentencing or trial.