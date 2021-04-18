Police in Burnsville shot an armed carjacking suspect, who then fled from a moving vehicle and appeared to try to carjack a second vehicle on Hwy. 13 in Burnsville on Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was en route to the scene, at Interstate-35W and Hwy. 13.

The highway was closed in both directions.

Video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed the man leaping out of a moving white car, then running along the median and into traffic. It appears he pointed a gun at a white SUV, which drove across the median and into oncoming traffic to escape.

Reports of the police shooting spread through a crowd on protesters outside the residence of Gov. Tim Walz in St. Paul.

A crime watch group shared around 3 p.m. that the suspect was "shooting out the back window at officers" on Hwy. 13 and I-35.

Word of the police shooting came as demonstrators were taking a knee during a moment of silence outside Walz's mansion. Some in the crowd said they were planning on heading to Burnsville while organizers told protesters to go to Brooklyn Center instead.

Details on the suspect were not immediately known. It's unknown if anyone was injured.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

Kim Hyatt • 612-673-4751