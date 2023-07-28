A Burnsville man received a 25 12-year prison term Friday for the fatal shooting of another man outside an Eagan gas station in late 2021.

Sakaria Osman Ahmed, 32, was sentenced after a jury convicted him in May of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of 33-year-old Faisal A. Abukar on Dec. 18, 2021, at a gas station in the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Ahmed is expect to serve the first 15 12 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded just before 7 p.m. to the Marathon gas station near the Shoppes of Cedar Grove and found Abukar, of Eagan, wounded from a shot to the head. He died the next day at a nearby hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing Ahmed flee toward the mall. Officers arrested him within minutes and found a loaded 9-millimeter handgun in his pocket.

A witness later told investigators that he and Abukar drove to the gas station to meet with two other men. Upon arrival, a passenger in the waiting vehicle got into the back seat of Abukar's vehicle, where he got into an argument over the position of the seat.

The men exited the vehicle, a struggle ensued and Ahmed fired one shot that killed Abukar.