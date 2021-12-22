A Burnsville man who chose to settle a minor dispute outside an Eagan gas station with a gun Saturday has been charged with murder.

Sakaria Osman Ahmed, 33, was charged in Dakota County District Court with intentional second-degree murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Faisal A. Abukar.

Ahmed remains jailed in lieu of $1.5 million bail — or $750,000 with conditions.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to the Marathon gas station at 1969 Silver Bell Road, near the Shoppes of Cedar Grove, just before 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting. They found Abukar critically wounded from a shot to the head. A discharged GFL 9mm Luger cartridge lay nearby.

Abukar, of Eagan, was transported to a nearby hospital where he died the next day.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect flee in the direction of the outlet mall. Officers arrested Ahmed within minutes and, according to charges, found a 9mm handgun in his pocket loaded with the same ammunition they found at the crime scene.

A witness later told investigators that he and Abukar drove to the gas station to meet with two other men. Upon arrival, the passenger of the waiting vehicle got into the back seat of Abukar's vehicle — where he got into an argument over the position of the seat. The men exited the vehicle and a struggle ensued. Ahmed fired a single shot, fatally striking Abukar.

Police did not reveal the nature of the meeting.