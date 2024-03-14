See the Burnsville first responder memorial section published in the Star Tribune on Thursday, February 29, 2024.
Rochester
High seeds only: Girls basketball favorites are finalists at state
Providence Academy and Albany in Class 2A and Goodhue and Mountain Iron-Buhl in 1A advanced to Saturday's championship games.
Local
Missing 3-year-old boy is found in Red Lake, and 36-year-old woman taken into custody
An Amber Alert for the pair was canceled about 90 minutes after it was issued.
High Schools
Who made state in boys basketball? The list of 32 is complete.
The brackets and seeds will be revealed Saturday, and the quarterfinals will begin Wednesday.
Local
A wrongful conviction casts doubt on former Ramsey County medical examiner's methods. It's not the first time.
A new lawsuit adds to questions of whether Dr. Michael McGee used sound science to investigate deaths in Minnesota over a career spanning four decades.
Local
Rep. Ilhan Omar supports Biden, despite criticism of his support for Israel
In a KSTP-TV interview, Omar said she's an "ally" of Democrats who voted uncommitted, but she still supports Biden.