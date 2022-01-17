Burnsville's city manager Melanie Mesko Lee has resigned, effective last Friday, the city said in a news release.

No reason was given for her resignation. The City Council will consider formally accepting her resignation and approving a separation agreement at its Tuesday meeting.

The resignation comes after the council discussed Lee's performance review at two City Council work sessions, both closed to the public, last week.

"As discussed with you, I am resigning my position as Burnsville city manager," Mesko Lee wrote in her resignation letter. "Thank you for the opportunity to serve the community — I have really enjoyed my time here and am grateful for your support."

Mesko Lee, who started the job in January 2019, previously served as city administrator in Hastings for more than five years.

City spokeswoman Carissa Larsen said Mesko Lee will receive about $97,384, which equals six months of her salary, plus six months of health and life insurance coverage and a payout of her accrued vacation time.

Mesko Lee has 20 years of experience in local government. During her tenure in Burnsville, she also served as president of Metro Cities, an association and advocacy group of cities in the seven-county metro area.

"I'm going to miss her, there's no doubt about that," said City Council Member Dan Gustafson, who said he could not share anything about why Mesko Lee decided to leave.

"We're going to miss her. But people make decisions and we support them," said Mayor Elizabeth Kautz. "I wish her well."

Mesko Lee could not be immediately be reached for comment Monday.

The city has appointed Gregg Lindberg, deputy city manager, to serve as interim city manager. He will make a salary of $179,289, city documents show.