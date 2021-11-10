ROCK HILL, S.C. — D.J. Burns Jr. scored 30 points as Winthrop routed Mary Baldwin 110-78 on Tuesday night in a season opener.
Burns made 13 of 17 shots.
Cory Hightower and Kelton Talford each had 13 points for Winthrop (1-0). Josh Corbin had 12 points.
Tyler Thomas had 15 points for the Fighting Squirrels. Jaden Ignacio added 15 points and Vernon Fraley had 13 points.
___
___
