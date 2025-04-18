Sports

Burnley and Leeds record narrow wins to move one step closer to Premier League return

Leeds and Burnley remain favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League after both teams won again on Friday to remain tied on points at the top of the Championship table.

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 9:10PM

Burnley won at nine-man Watford 2-1 and Leeds, which leads the league on goal difference, beat Oxford United 1-0. With three rounds remaining, both clubs are five points clear of third-placed Sheffield United, which beat Cardiff 2-0.

The top two gain automatic promotion to the Premier League and the next four go into the playoffs.

