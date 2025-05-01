Burnes gets 1st win for Arizona as Diamondbacks hold off Mets 4-3

NEW YORK — Corbin Burnes earned his first win for Arizona and pinch-hitter Geraldo Perdomo delivered a two-run single in the seventh inning that sent the Diamondbacks past the New York Mets 4-3 on Wednesday night.
New York scored twice in the ninth before Ryan Thompson retired Francisco Alvarez on a grounder with the bases loaded for his eighth major league save and first this season.
Making his sixth start with his new team since signing a $210 million, six-year contract as a free agent last offseason, Burnes (1-1) pitched out of trouble for six innings. He allowed one run and four hits, overcoming five walks and a balk to help the Diamondbacks win for the second time in seven games.
Mark Vientos homered off Burnes in the third, but then grounded into an inning-ending double play with two on in the fifth.
Mets opener Huascar Brazobán and left-hander Brandon Waddell combined for 6 1/3 shutout innings, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. grounded a single off scuffling reliever Ryne Stanek (0-3) with two outs in the seventh.
Jorge Barrosa's bat splintered on a double, and Perdomo punched a soft single that fell just in front of diving left fielder Jeff McNeil to put Arizona ahead 2-1.
Barrosa and Perdomo each added a sacrifice fly in the ninth to make it 4-1 after Gurriel doubled off Mets newcomer Chris Devenski.
Justin Martinez gave up Taylor's leadoff homer in the bottom half and walked the next two batters before giving way to Thompson.