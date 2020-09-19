Kansas City Royals (21-30, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (24-26, fourth in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Kansas City: Kris Bubic (1-5, 4.50 ERA) Milwaukee: Corbin Burnes (3-0, 1.98 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee and Kansas City will play on Saturday.

The Brewers are 13-14 in home games. Milwaukee's lineup has 65 home runs this season, Keston Hiura leads them with 13 homers.

The Royals have gone 11-17 away from home. Kansas City has hit 58 home runs as a team this season. Whit Merrifield leads the team with nine, averaging one every 23.2 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich leads the Brewers with 19 extra base hits and is batting .214.

Merrifield leads the Royals with 60 hits and has 30 RBIs.

INJURIES: Brewers: Ryan Braun: (hamstring), Manny Pina: (knee).

Royals: Glenn Sparkman: (right forearm), Mike Montgomery: (lat strain), Ian Kennedy: (calf), Matt Harvey: (right la), Foster Griffin: (forearm), Jorge Soler: (oblique), Franchy Cordero: (right wrist).