Burna Boy's 'No Sign of Weakness' fulfills his rock star dreams

NEW YORK — While classmates dreamed of becoming teachers, doctors and professional athletes, Burna Boy was clear on his future aspirations.
''They would hand out the papers and the question would be, ‘What you wanna be?' … I'd write ‘rock star,''' said the Afrobeats giant. ''One of my teachers asked me, ‘What do rock stars do?' I didn't really know what to say.''
These days, the Grammy winner's music talks for him. Fresh off becoming the first African artist to sell out Paris' iconic Stade de France in April, Burna Boy has been on an incredible run, and hopes it continues with his new album out Friday.
'''No Sign of Weakness' is really like a celebration of the fact that that I'm still here throughout all these years and all the trials and tribulations,'' explained the Nigerian artist. ''I decided to intentionally make sure everyone on this project could comfortably and genuinely say they're a rock star.''
Following 2023's Grammy-nominated ''I Told Them…,'' this project includes blockbuster features, like legendary Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, country hitmaker Shaboozey and hip-hop heavyweight Travis Scott.
Writing on all 16 tracks, Burna relied on his standard successful creation process: record constantly, choose some songs from his vault that fit his decided theme, and then craft the project around them. He's already dropped ''Bundle by Bundle,'' ''Update,'' which features an interpolation of Soul II Soul's classic ''Back To Life,'' ''Sweet Love'' and ''TaTaTa'' featuring Scott.
Music from Africa has exploded globally in recent years. Regions in Africa and the Middle East reached double-digit gains in music revenue last year, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry. In 2023, the group reported that sub-Saharan Africa was the fastest-growing music industry, with artists like Burna, Davido and Wizkid leading the way, along with Tyla, who's spread South Africa's Amapino sound.
''I feel blessed. I also feel great responsibility … I'm blamed for everything, most especially, things I couldn't possibly be responsible for,'' said Burna, alluding to demands in Nigeria. ''I don't vote, and I've never done it. But now, it's to the point where even that: if I don't vote, because I don't say I'll vote for this person or vote for that person, it's a problem.''