Burleson, Nootbaar, Winn HR off Nola as Cardinals beat Phillies 14-7 to earn doubleheader split

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Burleson had a homer among his three hits and drove in four runs as the St. Louis Cardinals outslugged the Philadelphia Phillies 14-7 in the second game of a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday.
Burleson was one of three Cardinals to homer off Phillies starter Aaron Nola (1-7), who gave up the most hits in any start in his 11-year career, as St. Louis earned a split after losing 2-1 in the opener.
Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn also homered off of Nola, who allowed nine runs and 12 hits in 3 2/3 innings.
The Cardinals overcame a shaky start by Sonny Gray, who, like Nola, lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits.
St. Louis trailed 5-1 after the first inning before storming back with five runs in the third and three runs in the fourth to erase the deficit. The Cardinals pounded out a total of 19 hits.
Winn had four hits and three RBIs, Brendan Donovan had three hits and an RBI, and Nootbaar and Wilson Contreras each knocked in a pair of runs.
Chris Roycroft (1-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings and picked up the win in relief.
Nick Castellanos had a two run-double and J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run homer as part of the five-run first inning for Philadelphia. Alec Bohm and Kyle Schwarber hit solo homers for the Phillies.