Burkina Faso's ruling junta claims foiling an attempt to destabilize the country

Sana claimed an elaborate three-phased plot was devised by some Burkina Faso civilians and servicemen living abroad who paid and trained armed groups to conduct attacks. He said the first phase of their supposed plan was the jihadi attack that killed at least 100 people in central Burkina Faso last month. The second phase, he said, was planned attacks on the presidential palace, a military drone base, and an airport and the last phase was attacks near the Ivory Coast borders. Sana said the last two phases were prevented.