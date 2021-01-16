HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Marcus Burk had 27 points as IUPUI narrowly defeated Northern Kentucky 74-69 on Friday night.
Burk made 6 of 7 3-pointers.
Jaylen Minnett had 18 points for IUPUI (2-4, 1-4 Horizon League), which broke its four-game losing streak. Bobby Harvey added 10 points. Elyjah Goss had seven rebounds.
Marques Warrick had 20 points for the Norse (5-7, 3-4). Trevon Faulkner added 19 points and nine rebounds. David Bohm had 11 points.
