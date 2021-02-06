GREEN BAY, Wis. — Marcus Burk had 25 points and six assists as IUPUI defeated Green Bay 80-71 on Friday.
Jaylen Minnett added 21 points and Elyjah Goss had 15 points and 11 rebounds for IUPUI (5-7, 4-7 Horizon League). Mike DePersia added six assists. Burk hit 11 of 13 free throws.
IUPUI scored 49 second-half points, a season high.
Amari Davis had 26 points for the Phoenix (5-14, 5-10). Emmanuel Ansong added 15 points and seven rebounds. PJ Pipes had 13 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Charlie Krueger, longtime star tackle for 49ers, dies at 84
Charlie Krueger, a star defensive tackle who spent his 16-year NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 84.
Business
The Latest: AP: Federal executions likely superspreader
The executions at the end of Donald Trump's presidency likely acted as a superspreader event.
Sports
Pilots say they, too, were molested by Univ. of Michigan doc
A cargo pilot who regularly needed health checkups to keep his license contacted a University of Michigan doctor in 2000. He said he soon learned there was nothing routine about a visit with Robert Anderson.
Local
Coast Guard honors Black veteran, NFL great Emlen Tunnell
Before he became the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Emlen Tunnell served in the Coast Guard during and after World War II, where he was credited with saving the lives of two shipmates in separate incidents.
Sports
NKU looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee
Northern Kentucky (10-8, 8-5) vs. Milwaukee (7-7, 6-6)