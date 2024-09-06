Broken glass littered the alleyway behind Tuan Auto Repair.
Burglars cleaned out a longtime St. Paul business. Now the community is rallying to help.
Burglars stole around $30,000 in equipment from Tuan Auto Repair on University Avenue, underscoring local concerns over crime.
Owner Raks Pham thought little of it when he got to work Friday morning -- it was the fourth time in months that vandals broke windows. But when Pham found oily shoeprints inside, leading from the store’s broken window, he realized the shop had been burglarized.
They took around $30,000 in tools and equipment.
Tuan Auto Repair has weathered decades of change in St. Paul’s Hamline-Midway neighborhood to become a staple among customers and residents. Dozens of those residents voiced support for Pham Friday, asking how they could help through comments on Facebook.
As authorities search for suspects and residents gather to help the business, Pham hopes that officials do something about surging crime in the area.
“The underlying problem is what’s going on with the neighborhood, the city. It’s getting really, really, out of hand,” Pham said. “The drug use around here is just getting so bad. In these past few years it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it since we opened.”
Raks’ father, Tuan Anh Pham, escaped communism in Vietnam to immigrate to St. Paul. He worked for years before founding Tuan Auto Repair in 1986, impressing residents with his and service and sense of community. Many mourned when Pham died in 2021, but many more extended their trust to Raks when he became the shop’s owner.
Scores of customers’ letters plaster the walls inside of Tuan’s Auto. Family photos, holiday greeting cards, and hand-drawn pictures taped are flanked by paragraphs from customers thanking Tuan’s Auto Repair crew.
Pham believes his efforts are not extraordinary, but people helped by his family’s business say otherwise.
“As a single mom who was going to school, I ran into my fair share of car trouble, and if it weren’t for Raks helping me out in those times of crisis I don’t know what I would have done,” former customer Stephanie Dean said Friday, adding that Pham has helped many by offering reduced or free repairs. “I am heartbroken that people would do this to such a wonderful person who is truly the champion for the underdog.”
“I realize crime is on the rise, sadly, in that part of town without much relief in sight, but I truly hope that if we can share about what Tuan Auto represents and about what community is actually about, we can not only show some hope but potentially find out who did this.”
Crime has become a plight for neighbors.
Pham cleans the sidewalks around his business everyday, often finding burnt tin foil used for illicit drugs. City workers clean graffiti from businesses and billboards near the shop auto shop only for new graffiti to take its place. And Pham said the ongoing crime has affected residents, leading some to stay indoors and prompting others to leave.
“Everyday it’s people posting: Someone’s in my yard. Someone’s getting into my house. Someone’s stealing this,” Pham said, referring to a Facebook group for residents.
Members of the Hamline Midway Coalition plan to discuss safety around the intersection of University and Snelling Avenue this month.
As for the burglary, Pham believes there are few things residents can do to help since insurance will cover some of the losses. But that cannot replace the value the business phone stolen from Tuan’s Auto Repair. The phone belonged to Raks’ father, countless memories captured in photos, videos and recordings.
“That’s what bothers me most ... that was a way I could still hear his voice and see pictures. All that’s gone. Everything else is replaceable but that.”
St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster said no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.
