MIAMI — Jake Burger hit a game-winning single in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-3 on Tuesday night after blowing a late lead.

Josh Bell had an early RBI double and Braxton Garrett did not allow an earned run in six stellar innings for the Marlins, who began the day a half-game out of the final NL wild-card spot.

All-Star infielder Luis Arraez, who leads the majors with a .354 batting average, was a late scratch from Miami's lineup because of a left ankle sprain. Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said Arraez stepped on a baseball during pregame drills.

Miami took a 3-1 lead into the ninth, but closer Tanner Scott (9-5) gave up a two-run double to Brandon Nimmo with two outs. Scott also served up Jeff McNeil's tiebreaking homer in the ninth inning of Monday night's 2-1 loss.

Before that, the left-hander hadn't permitted an earned run in 18 appearances since July 31.

New York reliever Trevor Gott (0-5) hit Nick Fortes with a pitch leading off the bottom of the ninth. Xavier Edwards' sacrifice bunt advanced Fortes and, after Jorge Soler was intentionally walked, Yuli Gurriel's groundout advanced pinch-runner Joey Wendle and Soler.

Burger then lined an 0-2 pitch into center field to end it.

McNeil hit a leadoff double in the top of the ninth and went to third on Mark Vientos' single. Two outs later, Nimmo's drive to deep right-center scored McNeil and DJ Stewart.

Jon Berti hit a leadoff double in the fifth for Miami and scored on a throwing error by Mets starter Joey Lucchesi to give the Marlins a 2-1 lead. Lucchesi fielded Edwards' bunt and threw to third — which was uncovered after third baseman Ronny Mauricio also charged the ball.

Garrett Hampson's RBI single in the sixth made it 3-1.

Garrett also committed a throwing error that led to the Mets' first run in the third. Pete Alonso scored from second when Garrett fielded Francisco Lindor's dribbler near the third-base line and made an errant toss past first.

Consecutive two-out doubles from Soler and Bell in the bottom half tied it at 1.

Garrett struck out seven and allowed five hits. The left-hander has completed six innings in five of his last six outings.

Lucchesi's outing ended after 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander gave up three runs, six hits, struck out five and walked two.

HONORS

The South Florida Chapter of the BBWAA chose Arraez as the Marlins' 2023 Most Valuable Player and pitcher Eury Pérez as the team's Rookie of the Year. Arraez was not available to receive the award during a brief pregame ceremony.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Rookie 3B Brett Baty (left groin strain) missed his sixth straight game. He was available to pinch hit. ... RF Starling Marte (right groin strain) moved his rehabilitation to the Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie. Marte did running drills while with the club for the series opener Monday.

Marlins: OF Bryan De La Cruz returned after a four-game absence because of right ankle discomfort and went 1 for 4.

UP NEXT

Rookie RHP Kodai Senga (11-7, 2.95 ERA) pitches the series finale Wednesday for the Mets. Miami had not announced a starter.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB