Bunting, Letang and Tomasino score on the power play, lifting the Penguins over the Flames 6-2

PITTSBURGH — Michael Bunting and Kris Letang each scored a power-play goal and added two assists, as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Calgary Flames 6-2 on Saturday night.
By DAN SCIFO
Philip Tomasino also scored on the power play as Pittsburgh has goals with the man advantage in six of its last eight games. Rickard Rakell equaled a season-long three-game goal streak with his 10th of the season, while Anthony Beauvillier and Blake Lizotte also scored. Sidney Crosby extended a four-game point streak with an assist.
Alex Nedeljkovic made 30 saves for his first win since Nov. 16 against San Jose.
Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri added a goal and assist each in the third period for Calgary, which has allowed multiple power-play goals in an NHL-high six games this season. The Flames have won just three of 13 road games this season.
Dan Vladar stopped 37 shots for Calgary.
Takeaways
Flames: Calgary equaled a season-long four-game losing streak. The Flames won four straight and five of six prior to their current skid.
Penguins: Pittsburgh won three straight games for the first time this season. It's the Penguins' first three-game win streak since a four-game run in April. Pittsburgh lost eight of 10 prior to its current streak.
Key moment
Calgary's Martin Pospisil hit a post in the first five minutes of the game, but Nedeljkovic allowed Pittsburgh to pull away from there. He made a highlight-reel glove save on Rasmus Andersson later in the period and on the same penalty kill in the second period, denied a net-mouth scramble and made a sharp pad save without his stick.
Key stat
The Penguins are 33-2-1 in their last 36 games with three or more power-play goals. They scored three power-play goals for the first time since Jan. 24, 2023, against Florida.
Up next
The Penguins host Florida, while the Flames hosts Columbus on Tuesday.
