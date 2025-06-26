Bulls take 18-year-old Noa Essengue at No. 12 for Central Division's lone first-round pick

The Chicago Bulls took a chance on the long-term upside of 18-year-old French forward Noa Essengue to highlight an otherwise quiet opening round of the NBA draft for Central Division teams.
Chicago was the only Central team with a first-round selection Wednesday. The Bulls used the No. 12 pick on the 6-foot-9, 194-pound Essengue, who has played professionally in Germany the last two years.
''I think I can do pretty much everything, all the little details like shooting, passing the ball, attacking the rim," Essengue said. "That's my biggest strength right now, is the open-court game.''
Essengue has been playing for Ratiopharm Ulm, but he left his team as it competed in the German league finals to be in New York for the draft.
''We talked a lot with my coaching staff, all the staff from Ulm," Essengue said. ''(I said), ‘If I go to the green room, I'm leaving. The coach said, ‘Yes, go to see your dream.' So yeah, the day I (found out) I'm in the green room, Coach said, 'Just go there and live your dream, and we're gonna finish the job.' ''
Essengue is the second-youngest player in this draft class and only three days older than No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg, the former Duke star who went first overall to Dallas.
His youth means that this pick might not pay immediate dividends for the Bulls, who have just one playoff appearance in the five seasons since Arturas Karnisovas was hired as executive vice president of basketball operations.
''I see him as a two-way player who can impact the game both offensively and defensively," Bulls general manager Marc Eversley said. ''His ability to get to the free-throw line and play downhill is super intriguing to us. I think he'll be able to be a versatile wing defender.''