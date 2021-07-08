DES MOINES – The Saints scored three runs in the fourth inning to edge the Iowa Cubs 4-2 on Wednesday night at Principal Park.
With Iowa leading 2-0, Brent Rooker started the Saints' comeback with an RBI double. Mark Contreras tied the score on a sacrifice fly. Damek Tomscha followed with an RBI single.
Four relievers held the Cubs scoreless the final seven innings.
NEWS SERVICES
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: Djokovic wins 2nd set of Wimbledon final
The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local):
Business
The Latest: Pakistan official encouraging vaccines
Pakistan's planning minister is encouraging the country's 27 million citizens who are over 50 to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Sports
Analysis: If Ash Barty keeps learning, she'll keep winning
Ash Barty still considers herself a work in progress.
Sports
Matsuyama, Watson withdraw from British Open
Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and Bubba Watson were forced to withdraw from the British Open on Sunday.
Sports
Osaka returns to spotlight at ESPYS; Maya Moore honored with courage award
Naomi Osaka returned to the spotlight for the first time since withdrawing from the French Open in May and skipping Wimbledon, posing on the red carpet at The ESPYS on Saturday night.