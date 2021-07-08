DES MOINES – The Saints scored three runs in the fourth inning to edge the Iowa Cubs 4-2 on Wednesday night at Principal Park.

BOXSCORE: Saints 4, Iowa 2

With Iowa leading 2-0, Brent Rooker started the Saints' comeback with an RBI double. Mark Contreras tied the score on a sacrifice fly. Damek Tomscha followed with an RBI single.

Four relievers held the Cubs scoreless the final seven innings.

NEWS SERVICES