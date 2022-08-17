Tap the bookmark to save this article.

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgarian customs have seized 106 kilograms (233 pounds) of heroin valued at 4.8 million euros ($4.9 million) found in a car entering from neighboring Turkey, officials said Wednesday.

Prosecutors said the 38-year-old driver, who has dual French and Turkish citizenship, has been detained and could face up to 20 years in jail if convicted on drug trafficking charges.

The narcotics were hidden in 209 sealed bags stashed under the seats of the car. They were discovered during a search Monday.

Drugs from the Mideast are often transported by road from Afghanistan through Iran, Turkey and Bulgaria to Western Europe.

European Union member Bulgaria has taken additional steps in recent years to crack down on drug trafficking.