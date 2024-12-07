Saint Thomas Tommies (6-3) at Idaho Vandals (5-2)
Bukvic leads Idaho against St. Thomas after 24-point game
By The Associated Press
Moscow; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Idaho hosts St. Thomas after Anja Bukvic scored 24 points in Idaho's 94-54 win over the Montana Tech Orediggers.
The Vandals have gone 2-0 at home. Idaho has a 2-2 record against teams over .500.
The Tommies are 2-2 in road games. St. Thomas has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
Idaho is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 41.9% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 11.0 percentage points above the 33.4% shooting opponents of Idaho have averaged.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rosie Schweizer is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Vandals.
Jo Langbehn is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Tommies.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
