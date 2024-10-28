World

Building collapse in Nigeria's capital leaves at least 7 dead

A building collapsed in a suburban area of Nigeria's capital over the weekend, killing at least seven people, police said Monday.

By DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN

The Associated Press
October 28, 2024 at 3:35PM

ABUJA, Nigeria — A building collapsed in a suburban area of Nigeria's capital over the weekend, killing at least seven people, police said Monday.

The building, located in the Sabon-Lugbe area of Abuja, had already been partly demolished and its structure was further compromised by scavengers looking for scrap metal, the Abuja police said.

Abuja police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said five people were rescued from the rubble on Sunday.

Building collapses are becoming increasingly common in Nigeria, with more than a dozen such incidents recorded in the last two years. Authorities often blame such disasters on failures to enforce building safety regulations and on poor maintenance.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, has recorded 22 building collapses between January and July this year, according to the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.

In July, a two-story school collapsed in north-central Nigeria, killing 22 students. The Saints Academy college in Plateau state's Busa Buji community collapsed shortly after students, many of whom were 15 years old or younger, arrived for classes.

about the writer

DYEPKAZAH SHIBAYAN

The Associated Press

More from World

See More
World

Taiwan closes schools and offices as typhoon Kong-rey approaches

Schools and offices have been closed in Taiwan as a powerful typhoon approached on Thursday, bringing high winds and floods to much of the island's east coast and northern areas.

World

Locked in Mideast wars and battered by sanctions, Iran is wary over US presidential election

Business

Ukrainian front-line school system goes underground to protect against bombs and radiation