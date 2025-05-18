Business

Buffett plans to attend, but not take questions, at next year's Berkshire shareholder meeting

Billionaire Warren Buffett plans to attend, but not take questions, at next year's Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting — a big change following his recent surprise retirement announcement.

The Associated Press
May 18, 2025 at 6:23PM

OMAHA, Neb. — Billionaire Warren Buffett plans to attend, but not take questions, at next year's Berkshire Hathaway shareholder meeting — a big change following his recent surprise retirement announcement.

Buffett's handpicked successor, Greg Abel, told the Omaha World-Herald that Berkshire plans a shareholder meeting for the first weekend of May that will have a question-and-answer session. But Buffett, who plans to remain as Berkshire's chairman, plans to sit with the conglomerate's board of directors and not be on stage taking questions.

The annual shareholder meeting attracts some 40,000 people to Omaha in what's been dubbed ''Woodstock for Capitalists." The marathon Q&A sessions held by Buffett, the world's most important investor known for his wit and self-effacing humor, have been a major draw.

The 94-year-old Buffett shocked an arena full of shareholders earlier this month by announcing at the end of a five-hour Q&A that he will retire at the end of the year. Susie Buffett, Buffett's daughter, told the World-Herald that Buffett wants Abel to handle the question-and-answer sessions going forward.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More

Business

Republicans look to get Trump's big bill back on track with rare Sunday committee session

Republicans will look to get their massive tax cut and border security package back on track during a rare Sunday night committee meeting after that same panel voted against advancing the measure two days earlier, a setback that Speaker Mike Johnson is looking to reverse quickly.

Business

Buffett plans to attend, but not take questions, at next year's Berkshire shareholder meeting

Business

Trump's tariffs may mean Walmart shoppers pay more, his treasury chief acknowledges