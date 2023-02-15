BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo supermarket gunman rushed out of sentencing after man in audience rushes at him, is restrained by officer.
North Metro Man admits shooting woman he flirted with at bars, burying body on his Isanti County farmland
