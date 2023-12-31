HARTFORD, Conn. — Paige Bueckers scored 25 points, Aaliyah Edwards had a double-double and No. 15 UConn ended No. 18 Marquette's best start ever with a dominating 96-64 win on Sunday.

The Huskies (10-3, 2-0 Big East Conference) closed the first quarter with a 13-0 run and then outscored the Golden Eagles (12-1, 1-1) 54-26 in the middle two quarters.

Marquette had beaten UConn for the first time in 18 tries in February and was playing the Huskies for the first time with both teams ranked.

Edwards had 19 points and 12 rebounds, KK Arnold had 13 points for UConn and Ashlynn Shade added 12. Nika Muhl had five points, a career-high 10 rebounds and seven assists.

Jordan King had 16 points for Marquette, Liza Karlen added 13, Mackenzie Hare 12 and Skylar Forbes 10.

Karlen and King split the first 10 points of the game for Marquette but the Huskies closed with the last 13 to lead 26-21. Edwards started the UConn run with a three-point play, Bueckers followed with a four-point play, then Muhl and Bueckers had 3-pointers.

Bueckers hit a jumper nine seconds into the second quarter before Fran Hottinger ended the Golden Eagles' drought. UConn then reeled off nine more points to lead 37-23.

UConn made 10 of 18 shots in the second quarter and outscored the Golden Eagles, who went 4 of 15, 27-15 to lead 53-36 at the half. The big difference was rebounding, with UConn having a 26-15 advantage, getting 11 on the offensive end and turning those into 23 points.

In the third quarter Marquette was 4 of 17 and UConn 12 of 17. The Golden Eagles ended at 34% and UConn 52% with a 47-32 rebounding advantage.

The Huskies play at No. 21 Creighton on Wednesday when Marquette goes to New York to play St. John's.

