Bueckers has career-high 40 to lead one-woman March Madness rout for UConn, 82-59 over Oklahoma

‘‘Everybody at this point of the season is trying to keep winning, to win a national title and keep the season going as long as possible,‘’ Bueckers said. ‘’Everybody has the same goal. Whether your season is ending or your career is ending, you want to stay in one game at a time, one practice at a time, one possession at a time, and just focus on that and maximizing that, and not getting too caught up in the future.‘’