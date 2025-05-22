Bueckers crosses another first off career list as homecoming leaves Wings with latest loss to Lynx

Bueckers is 13 for 35 from the floor in three games, after going 3 for 11 on Wednesday. She finally scored late in the second quarter on a 3-pointer against the Lynx and their stingy defense. Her passing was on point, though, as was her hustle. She grabbed a long defensive rebound in the third quarter with a ferocity that caused Lynx guard Karlie Samuelson to knock her to the court as they collided. Reeve screamed, ''No, stop fouling!'' and immediately pulled Samuelson from the game.